Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle

Schlumberger (SLB +5.3% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $50 price target, raised from $45, at Barclays, where analyst Dave Anderson says new CEO Olivier Le Peuch "hit all the right notes" as he repositions the company to succeed in a lower growth environment.

On the new CEO, "the message clearly resonated with investors as he addressed the Street's biggest concerns while also providing bold, yet achievable financial targets," Anderson writes.

On the flip side, the firm downgrades Halliburton (HAL +7.3% ) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $23 price target, cut from $31, as Anderson sees "only modest upside" to the shares after revising his estimates lower.

Anderson also says he has a positive view of HAL's "returns-focused playbook" for North America, though it should have been implemented sooner.

Analyst move carry little weight today, with energy names enjoying broad gains as crude prices skyrocket.