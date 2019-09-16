Intelsat +4% as New Street sees potential double-up

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is up 4% after a bullish launch at New Street Research, which sees heavy upside in midband monetization efforts.

The firm started Intelsat at Buy with a price target of $54 -- or 126% upside from today's already higher price.

That's due to C-band spectrum it says its worth at least $50B in gross proceeds -- assuming the FCC goes for that kind of sale, the firm says. The stock's not "for everyone" but shows a compelling risk/reward on the C-band issue, it says.

Sell-siders overall rate it Outperform, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.