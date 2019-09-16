Barclays brushes off risk to CVS from Walmart healthcare initiative

In a note, Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette is unconcerned with the potential negative effect, at least in the near term, from Walmart's (WMT -1.3% ) healthcare push on CVS Health (CVS -1.4% ).

Last week, the retail behemoth announced its first health center in Georgia, with several more to follow over the next year.

CVS plans to roll out its Minute Clinic, whose services cover ~80% of a typical primary care practice, into 1,500 stores by the end of 2021.

Mr. Valiquette rates CVS Overweight with a $75 (19% upside) price target.