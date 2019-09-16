Newmont Goldcorp suspends Peñasquito mine operations

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM -0.1% ) says it has temporarily suspended operations at the Peñasquito gold mine in Mexico following the resumption of a previously lifted blockade by a trucking contractor.

NEM had resumed shipping concentrate from the mine in June after the lifting of the earlier blockade, when truck drivers blocked access to the mine and protesters said the mine's operations caused the water supply to dry up.

The open-pit mine produced 272K oz. gold in 2018 and directly employs more than 6.5K people.