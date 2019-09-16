Omeros up 2% on favorable safety data on addiction candidate

Omeros (OMER +2%) is up on below-average volume in response to positive data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating addiction candidate OMS182399 in 47 healthy volunteers.
The results showed that the phosphodiesterase 7 (PDE7) inhibitor was safe and well-tolerated over the dose ranges tested. The rates of treatment-emergent adverse events were 22.9% (n=8/35) and 16.7% (n=2/12), respectively, in the treatment and placebo groups. All were mild and transitory. The most frequent was headache.
The pharmacokinetic profile supported once-daily dosing with no apparent food effect on plasma exposure.
The first potential indication for OMS182399 will be nicotine addiction.
Development is ongoing.
