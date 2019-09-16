Adobe Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.97 (+13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.82B (+23.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADBE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 28 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 18 downward.

