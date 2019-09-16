Cracker Barrel Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.49 (+13.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $781.9M (-3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CBRL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.