Digital Realty, Mapletree team in $1.4B transactions

Digital Realty (DLR +1% ) is teaming up with Mapletree on a $1.4B data center portfolio.

The company has definitive agreements with affiliates of Mapletree Investments and Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCPK:MAPIF) to sell a group of 10 Powered Base Building data centers and set up a joint venture on three existing Turn-Key Flex hyperscale centers.

The Mapletree affiliates will acquire the Powered Base Building portfolio from digital Realty for about $557M; those fully leased properties are expected to generate 2020 cash net operating income of about $37M (6.6% cap rate).

And a Mapletree entity will take an 80% interest in a JV around the three hyperscale centers, with Digital Realty holding a 20% interest. Mapletree will pay about $811M for its stake, valuing the three facilities at $1B.

Those three fully leased facilities are expected to generate 2020 cash net operating income of about $61M (6% cap rate).