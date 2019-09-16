Cytokinetics up 5% on positive early-stage CK-274 data

Cytokinetics (CYTK +5.1% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of Phase 1 data on candidate CK-3773274 (CK-274), in development for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The results were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia.

The data showed that CK-274 was safe and well-tolerated with no serious treatment-related adverse events observed. Dose escalation stopping criteria were met after a single dose of 75 mg and after 14 days of a daily 10 mg dose. Decreases in ejection fraction below 50% were reversible within six hours after single doses and within 24-48 hours following 14 days of dosing.

A Phase 2 study in patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM should launch in Q4.

CK-274 inhibits cardiac myosin, a protein that plays an essential role in cardiac muscle contraction.