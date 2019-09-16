Saudi Arabia says attack carried out by Iran; crude prices add to gains

Crude oil prices are near their highs of the day after Saudi Arabia charges Iranian weapons were used to attack its oil installations, dismissing claims of responsibility by Yemen's Houthi rebels, after U.S. intelligence officials reportedly shared information with the Saudis that Iran was the staging ground for the attack.

This is a potentially significant development, since Pres. Trump said yesterday the U.S. was "locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed."

Crude prices climb even higher: October WTI crude (NYSEARCA:USO) +11.5% to $61.20/bbl, November Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) +12% to $67.45/bbl.

The attack and security concerns reportedly have placed at risk Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) long-awaited IPO.

