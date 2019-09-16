Allena Pharma completes enrollment in late-stage study of reloxaliase in fat malabsorption disorder

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA -2.7% ) completes enrollment in a Phase 3 clinical trial, URIROX-1, evaluating reloxaliase in patients with enteric hyperoxaluria, elevated levels of oxalate in the urine due to malabsorption of fat, a common consequence of intestinal resection or bypass surgery, that leads to kidney damage if untreated.

The primary endpoint is the percent change in 24-hour oxalate excretion during weeks 1-4. Topline data should be available next quarter.

A second Phase 3, URIROX-2, is recruiting patients with topline results expected in H2 2021.

Reloxaliase is an orally available recombinant oxalate-degrading enzyme that targets oxalate in the GI tract.