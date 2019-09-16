Netflix takes 'Seinfeld' global streaming rights

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has won global streaming rights to TV hit Seinfeld starting in 2021, the Los Angeles Times reports.

That means a move for the '90s smash from its longtime home Hulu (DIS -1.5% ), and is some welcome news in the other direction for Netflix -- which has taken hits from planned upcoming departures of popular shows Friends and The Office.

This Seinfeld deal with Sony Pictures Television (SNE -1% ) will be formally announced today, the Times says.

It's a five-year deal that covers all 180 episodes and most of Netflix's 151M subscribers worldwide.

Hulu pays $150M annually for its rights to the show, which will now expire in 2021. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had streaming rights in most of the foreign territories that Netflix is picking up.

Netflix has tweeted out the deal.