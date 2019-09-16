Whiting, three others upped to Buy at KeyBanc on exposure to higher oil prices

Whiting Petroleum (WLL +47.9% ) leads a group of oil and gas names upgraded at KeyBanc in a note following the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities, given the companies' exposure to higher oil prices.

The firm upgraded WLL, SM Energy (SM +24.5% ), Jagged Peak Energy (JAG +15.1% ) and Centennial Resource (CDEV +28.1% ) to Overweight from Sector Weight, as KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani expects all to enjoy an outsized benefit from oil's move higher and says valuation puts the stocks in position for a rebound.

WLL is one of the "oiliest" E&Ps with oil cuts of 64% and 63% in H2 2019 and FY 2020, respectively, and shares are around two-thirds lower YTD, which Mariani thinks puts the stock in a good position for a bounce.

Mariani also notes WLL amended its credit facility, allowing it to put its pending debt maturities on its revolver and to avoid the secured bond market.

Mariani forecasts stock price targets for WLL, SM, JAG and CDEV of $11, $14, $10 and $6.50, respectively.