Gold at $1,500/oz. is new price floor, Kinross CEO Rollinson says

Gold prices look to have established a new floor at $1,500/oz., Kinross Gold (KGC +2.5% ) CEO Paul Rollinson says, as the miner announces plans to move forward with an expansion plan for the key Tasiast mine in Mauritania.

"I don't see a lot of technical barriers above it, but I do believe that there’s people buying in to where we are today," Rollinson said today at the Denver Gold Forum.

KGC is focused on investments for its internal projects and building a stronger balance sheet, including a restart for the La Coipa mine in Chile, which will be a "bridge" to looking at starting production at its Lobo-Marte project, the CEO said.

Further internal investments will focus on projects the company already is completing including in Nevada and Alaska, Rollinson said.

But the CEO said he "wants to see how this gold price holds" before considering dividends.