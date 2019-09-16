GM sinks 4% on UAW strike

Spiking oil prices; a nationwide auto strike? If the president goes on TV in a sweater tonight urging us to turn down our thermostats, it'll be a trifecta of 1970s news.

In any case, General Motors (GM -4.3% ) is sinking as nearly 50K UAW members went on strike at midnight. Shut down are 33 manufacturing plants across nine states, as well as 22 parts distribution warehouses.

Buy the dip, says Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas. By his calculations, the strike is costing GM $0.03 in EPS per day, an amount that can mostly be offset via inventory management and pricing changes.

Negotiations between GM and UAW are back underway. According to a top UAW honcho, the two parties remain far apart.