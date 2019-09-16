Nexstar gets FCC approval for $4.1B Tribune Media purchase

Nexstar Media Group (NXST +2.9% ) has garnered FCC approval for its $4.1B acquisition of Tribune Media (TRCO +0.1% ).

That comes through approval of related transactions, including divestitures needed to bring Nexstar into compliance with local and national TV ownership rules.

It's the final regulatory hurdle for the deal, which got Justice Dept. approval in July. So Nexstar expects to close the deal and divestitures shortly.