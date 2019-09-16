Greece seeks new mining jobs, higher royalties from Eldorado - Reuters

Greece is in talks with Eldorado Gold (EGO +2.1% ) to obtain higher royalties from the company's mining projects and secure new jobs, the country's energy minister tells Reuters.

"There are negotiations right now. What we have told Eldorado is that we don't want these negotiations to slow down, but it also depends on the proposals they will present. We cannot reach an agreement at any expense," says Energy Minister Hatzidakis, whose government has pledged to unblock foreign investments and earlier this month issued installation permits for EGO's Skouries and Olympias projects.

EGO CEO George Burns says the company is open to revisiting royalty rates in the country: "The royalty scheme in Greece... is modestly in the middle of the range worldwide for countries, so we are open to discussions about that."

He says the company is awaiting a permit for its dry-stack tailings and a separate approval for relocating antiquities at the project site.

EGO will seek a strategic partner to help fund the remaining $680M in development costs at Skouries while retaining the role of project operator, Burns also says.