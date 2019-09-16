Basic Energy President/CEO Patterson to step down

Basic Energy Services (BAS +11.8% ) says President and CEO T.M. "Roe" Patterson will leave the company to "pursue other business opportunities."

Patterson will continue to serve as President and CEO as well as a board member while the company conducts a search for his successor.

Patterson became BAS's President and CEO as well as a director in 2013 after joining the company in 2006 following six years as President of TMP Companies.

BAS also says board member Julio Quintana will become Chairman, replacing Timothy Day, who will remain on the board.