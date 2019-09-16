Nuance's Cerence starts when-issued trading

Nuance Communications (NUAN -2% ) says it's been told by Nasdaq that shares in its spin-off of Cerence (CRNC) have begun when-issued trading.

That comes under the symbol CRNCV, through the distribution date of Oct. 1.

Conditional trades on Cerence's stock will be settled within three days of the distribution date, at which point Cerence shares are expected to trade regular way under the CRNC symbol.

Nuance, meanwhile, has begun trading on an ex-distribution basis under the symbol NUANV, continuing through the distribution date. Shareholders to sell Nuance in the regular-way market up to the distribution date will sell their right to receive Cerence shares in the spin-off.