Infinera +5% as Needham visit reinforces bullish take

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is up 5.1% following a reiteration of a Strong Buy rating at Needham.

After a company visit, analyst Alex Henderson came out with a firmer feeling that the business is getting stronger, with Q3 "a bit precarious" on the production side, but with solid demand.

The firm has a Street-high tying $9 price target, implying 60% current upside.

And while sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.