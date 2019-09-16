Crude closes with massive gains as Saudi production ramp could take weeks

Crude oil ends a historic session with October WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) settling +14.7% to $62.90/bbl, the highest finish for a front-month contract since May 21, and Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) settling +14.6% to $69.02/bbl after soaring as much as 19.5%, its biggest gain on record.

Attacks on the Abqaiq and Khurais oil fields knocked out 5.7M bbl/day, or 50% of Saudi Arabia's oil output, and Bloomberg News reported today that it could take weeks before the majority of production at Abqaiq is restored.

The news caused talk of $100/bbl oil prices, but that scenario "would only occur if there is an all-out war between Saudi Arabia and Iran," says Jay Hatfield, portfolio manager of the Infracap MLP ETF. "If production is restored and there is no escalation of tensions, we would expect WTI oil to trade in the $55-$65 range up from the prior trading range of $50-$60, which would reflect a $5 risk premium."

U.S. RBOB October gasoline surged 12.8%, or $0.20, at $1.75/gal, although prices at the pump are expected to rise only moderately in most areas, since this is the time of year when the market has switched away from the summer gasoline blends toward winter blends, which are cheaper and easier to make.

