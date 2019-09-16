Amazon responds to WSJ story on search algorithm

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has responded to the WSJ's story about prioritizing its search for profitable items, calling it "wrong."
The "story based on anonymous sources is wrong," the company says in a tweet.
"We have not changed the criteria we use to rank search results to include profitability," it says. "We feature products customers want, regardless of whether they are our own brands or products offered by our selling partners."
Amazon is off session lows but still down 1.8% on the day heading into today's close.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox