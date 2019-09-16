FAA chief aims to test 737 MAX software changes in simulator - CNBC

New Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson says he plans to travel to Seattle this week to test out Boeing's (BA -0.4% ) software changes to the 737 MAX in a simulator.

"I'm anxious to... look into this myself and see where we are with the certification process. I can I guarantee you that the airplane will not be flying again until I'm satisfied that it's the safest thing out there," Dickson tells CNBC.

Dickson reiterates the FAA does not have a firm timeline for allowing the planes to fly again.