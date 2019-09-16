Resilient stock market ends with modest losses; oil and gas names soar

Stocks fell on fears that a surge in oil prices following the attack on Saudi oil refineries could slow down global economic growth.

The attack knocked out 5.7M bbl/day from global production, leading to the biggest one-day gain in WTI crude - +14.7% to settle at $62.90/bbl - since 2008, and reports indicated Saudi Arabia might not regain normal production for a number of weeks.

But the fallout from oil's surge was limited, as the Dow Jones Industrials fell just 0.5% for its first drop in nine sessions and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each slipped a mere 0.3%.

The resilience of the broader market may have been the result of an understanding that the U.S. is less reliant on imported oil than in the past, and the U.S. economy has maintained a measure of strength even amid slowing global growth.

The S&P 500 energy sector (+3.3%) was today's overwhelming winner, while real estate (+1%) and utilities (+0.1%) were the only other positive groups, while materials (-1.6%), consumer discretionary (-1.3%) and consumer staples (-1%) posted sharp losses.

But traditional safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries and gold enjoyed modest success, with the two-year yield shedding 3 bps to 1.76% and the 10-year yield dropping 6 bps to 1.84%, the U.S. Dollar Index climbing 0.4% to 98.61, and gold futures adding 0.8% to $1,511.50/oz.