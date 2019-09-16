SeaWorld CEO Antorcha resigns; CFO Swanson named interim CEO

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) says CEO Gustavo Antorcha CEO has resigned, effective immediately, after only seven months on the job; no explanation is provided.

SEAS appoints current CFO Marc Swanson as interim CEO and Chief Accounting Officer Elizabeth Gulacsy as interim CFO.

"While I may have a difference of approach, I continue to believe in SeaWorld's strategy, mission, team and prospects," Antorcha says.

Antorcha previously had been COO of Carnival Cruise Lines for eight years and was a Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group.

Swanson has spent 19 years at SEAS, and Gulacsy has been with the company for seven years.