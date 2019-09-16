SeaWorld CEO Antorcha resigns; CFO Swanson named interim CEO

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) says CEO Gustavo Antorcha CEO has resigned, effective immediately, after only seven months on the job; no explanation is provided.
SEAS appoints current CFO Marc Swanson as interim CEO and Chief Accounting Officer Elizabeth Gulacsy as interim CFO.
"While I may have a difference of approach, I continue to believe in SeaWorld's strategy, mission, team and prospects," Antorcha says.
Antorcha previously had been COO of Carnival Cruise Lines for eight years and was a Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group.
Swanson has spent 19 years at SEAS, and Gulacsy has been with the company for seven years.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox