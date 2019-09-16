Prudential pays $32.6M to settle SEC mutual fund probe

The Securities and Exchange Commission says it charged two Prudential (NYSE:PRU) subsidiaries with failing to disclose conflicts of interest and making misleading disclosures to the boards for mutual funds they advised.

PRU, which does not admit or deny the claims, will pay a $32.6M settlement and reimburse more than $155M to the funds.

The SEC said PRU's 2006 reorganization of its mutual fund business, which was intended to engineer tax benefits for PRU, created a conflict of interest because the company benefited while the funds lost income from securities lending.