Federal clashes grow over investigating tech - WSJ

The internal turf battle in the federal government over investigating tech giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is getting salty, the WSJ reports.

FTC Chairman Joe Simons wrote the Justice Dept. antitrust division complaining about behavior and raising concerns about the two agencies' interactions, according to the report.

That follows a widely reported power-sharing arrangement between the two on probing companies like Facebook, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

And that letter's going to come up at a hearing tomorrow with both Simons and DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim in attendance, says Senate antitrust subcommittee chairman Mike Lee.

Lee has expressed previous concern about clashes, including DOJ's undercutting of an FTC antitrust suit against Qualcomm earlier this year.