International panel set to slam FAA approval process for 737 MAX - WSJ

A panel of international air safety regulators is finishing a report expected to criticize the initial U.S. approval process for Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jets, potentially setting the stage for major changes to longstanding rules for jet certifications, WSJ reports.

The Joint Authorities Technical Review task force - the global multi-agency panel created by the Federal Aviation Administration in April - will call out the FAA for what it believes is a lack of clarity and transparency in the way the agency delegated authority to the company to assess the safety of certain flight control features, and fault the agency for inadequate data sharing with foreign authorities during its original certification of the MAX two years ago, according to the report.

Expected to be released in the next few weeks, the document would be the first official outside review of MAX certification since the fleet was grounded worldwide in March.