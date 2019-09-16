Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule

Nine utility companies file a legal challenge against the Trump administration's plan to cut carbon emissions from power plants which replaces the much tougher Obama-era rule.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) says the Trump rule undermines efforts already under way to cut greenhouse gas emissions by investing in renewable energy such as wind and solar, electric vehicle infrastructure and other clean technologies - in which the companies have spent heavily because their state governments passed laws requiring their use.

In addition to ED, the coalition consists of Exelon (NYSE:EXC), National Grid (NYSE:NGG), PG&E (NYSE:PCG), Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG), Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, New York Power Authority, Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Seattle City Light.

