BJ's Wholesale names Delaney president

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) has named Lee Delaney its new President.

Delaney is the current executive VP and chief commercial officer. He joined BJ's in 2016 after serving as a partner in the Boston office of Bain & Co., and had previously worked for Electronic Data Systems and Deloitte Consulting.

“We are creating a focused commercial organization that will provide outstanding member service by delivering great products at unbeatable value," says CEO Christopher Baldwin. "Under Lee’s leadership, the new organization will build on our progress as we continue our transformation, driving long-term, profitable growth."