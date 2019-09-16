Trump reports trade deal with Japan

President Trump says in a message to Congress that the U.S. has reached an initial trade agreement with Japan.

"I am pleased to report that my Administration has reached an initial trade agreement regarding tariff barriers ... with Japan and I intend to enter into the agreement in the coming weeks," Trump says in the communication.

Along with that deal, Trump says he'll also be entering into an executive agreement with Japan regarding digital trade.

