Pioneer Natural plans to show financial discipline after Saudi attack

Major U.S. shale producers such as Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) say they are not planning to fill the void in global crude supplies left by the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

"There will be no intention to add rigs over and above our original plan," CEO Scott Sheffield tells WSJ, and PXD instead will use the disruption in global supplies as an opportunity to regain investor support after delivering poor financial results.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) CEO Harold Hamm says the attacks show the U.S. shale industry's importance to world oil supplies, noting in years past, large production disruptions have sent oil prices soaring to more than $100/bbl.

SunTrust analysts single out Centennial Resource (NASDAQ:CDEV) as a producer that could particularly benefit from higher oil prices from geopolitical tensions, since ~60% of the company's Permian Basin production is oil, and the company has none of its output hedged.

But one energy group did not benefit from today's crude oil spike: U.S. refiners source ~3% of their oil from Saudi Arabia, according to Tudor Pickering Holt, and generally suffer as oil prices rise, hurting consumer demand for gasoline and diesel.