Dick's downgraded at Wells Fargo on valuation as negative comp trend flips

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -1.1%) is down after Wells Fargo downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $39 price target, as the stock has climbed 25% YTD and 14% in September alone.
"Now that the company has returned to positive comps and the stock has re-rated (now 11x-12x NTM EPS vs. 9x earlier this year), we believe that risk/reward is more evenly balanced," Wells Fargo's Tom Nikic writes.
The analyst also believes questions persist around the company's ability to "take the next big step toward EBIT growth."
