Corning cuts sales outlook for optical, display units

Corning (NYSE:GLW) -9.6% after-hours as it cuts full-year guidance for its optical communications and display technologies units, citing weaker demand as several major telecom companies have cut capital spending on cable deployments and the installation of fiber-optic networks at homes.

GLW says it sees optical communications sales declining 3%-5% for the year, compared with its prior forecast of a low-to-mid-single digit percentage increase and analyst consensus of $4.37B in sales, a 4.3% increase.

In display technologies, GLW continues to expect Q3 glass prices to come in flat Q/Q and full-year prices to decline by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage; analysts expect $3.35B in full-year revenues, or a 2.1% increase.

GLW maintains prior guidance in its other three business segments.