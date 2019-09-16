Baker Hughes bids goodbye to GE from company name, ticker

Sep. 16, 2019 6:34 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)BKR, GEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor32 Comments
  • Baker Hughes GE (NYSE:BHGE) will soon shed references to GE in its corporate name and stock ticker, saying it plans to become Baker Hughes Co. with a BKR symbol, as General Electric (NYSE:GE) says it closed the sale of its interests in the company.
  • GE amassed ~$3B in net proceeds from its secondary offering of 132.25M class A BHGE shares after underwriters fully exercised their options, which triggered the close of BHGE's repurchase of 11.87M shares of its own Class B stock from GE for a total of $250M; together, the deals mean GE's voting power over BHGE fell to 36.8%.
  • The deal cuts the number of individuals GE may designate to BHGE's board to one from five; John Rice will stay as GE's representative, while GE appointees Jamie Miller and James Mulva resigned from the board.
