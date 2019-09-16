Tullow makes second Guyana oil find

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY +11.3% ) says it discovered oil at the Joe-1 exploration well in the Orinduik license offshore Guyana, its second Orinduik discovery following the Jethro-1 find it reported last month.

Tullow says Joe-1 reached a total depth of 7,136 ft., encountering 46 ft. of net oil pay and de-risks the petroleum system in the western Orinduik.

Although the Joe-1 discovery was smaller than initially estimated, it offers a better understanding of the block to decide on further exploration drilling and development of production, Tullow CEO Paul McDade tells Reuters.

"Another discovery in Guyana, although [it] has come in smaller than expected and is unlikely to be developed as a standalone," BMO Capital analysts say.