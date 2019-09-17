California takes action against vaping

There are new developments in the war on vaping, with California Governor Gavin Newsom becoming the third state to issue an executive order to "reduce youth vaping consumption."

While an outright ban on flavored products fell short during a legislative session, state regulators may find ways to ban illegal and counterfeit vaping products.

California will also conduct a significant review regarding warning labels on e-cigarette packages and spend $20M on an advertising campaign to target the epidemic.

Related stocks: Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and privately-owned Juul (JUUL).