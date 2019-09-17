FAA chief to test 737 MAX software changes

New FAA chief Stephen Dickson will travel to Seattle this week to test "newly configured" 737 MAX software changes and meet with Boeing (NYSE:BA) officials.

It's still not clear when Boeing will conduct a key certification test flight, a step needed before the agency can return the plane to service.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that a panel of international air safety regulators will soon criticize the initial U.S. approval process for the 737 MAX, while urging a wide-ranging reassessment of how complex automated systems should be certified on future jetliners.