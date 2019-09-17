Brexit heads to the Supreme Court

The stakes couldn't be higher given the current Brexit turmoil.

Britain's highest court will begin hearing arguments today on whether the government's decision to suspend Parliament was lawful after judges in England and Scotland came to contrasting conclusions.

Boris Johnson argues that he asked the Queen to prorogue the lower house in order to introduce a new legislative agenda, but critics accuse him of attempting to stymie debate and push through a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling -0.2% to $1.2398.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, QGBR, HEWU, UGBP, FLGB, ZGBR