Uber restricts drivers' app access in NYC

Uber (NYSE:UBER) today will begin limiting drivers’ access to its app in the Big Apple to comply with regulation aimed at boosting drivers’ pay and easing congestion in Manhattan.

"Time and again we've seen Mayor (Bill) de Blasio's TLC pass arbitrary and politically-driven rules that have unintended consequences for drivers and riders," Uber said in a statement.

The move to lock out drivers at times and in areas of low demand comes just months after rival Lyft implemented similar measures in response to city regulation.