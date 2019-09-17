Sony rejects Loeb's spinoff proposal

Three months after Daniel Loeb's Third Point launched his second campaign against Sony (NYSE:SNE), the company has rejected the activist's call to spin off its image sensor business.

In an 8-page statement, Sony said the unit was a "crucial growth driver" and cited costs of separating the business, such as an increase in patent licensing fees and difficulty in recruiting talent.

In addition to calling for a spinoff, Loeb pressured the group to sell its stakes in non-core assets to focus on being a global entertainment company.