Crude dips, prices still elevated
Sep. 17, 2019 5:14 AM ET By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- The rally in oil prices is taking a breather after yesterday's historic gains that saw October WTI settle up 14.7% to $62.90/bbl.
- Investors are awaiting clarity on how long it'll take Saudi Arabia to restore output that was cut in half by the attacks on its production facilities, with Aramco (ARMCO) growing less optimistic about a quick recovery.
- The state-owned operator could face weeks or months before the majority of output is restored, but other nations, including the U.S., could offset supply losses if the disruption lasts longer than initially expected.
- Crude futures -0.9% to $62.35/bbl.
