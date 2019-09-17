Athene Holding prices offering of 12M depositary shares

Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) has priced its public offering of 12M depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in its 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series B, $1.00 par value and $25,000 liquidation preference per share for public offering price of $300M.

The offering is expected to close on September 19.

Athene intends to list the depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ATHPrB.”

Underwriters over-allotment is up to 1.8M additional depositary shares.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, supporting growth from both organic and inorganic channels and its commitment to Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate.