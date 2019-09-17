IPO details of AB InBev's Asia unit

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is making another attempt at spinning off its Asian business in Hong Kong with the launch of an IPO that could be worth up to $6.6B.

The unit, Budweiser Brewing APAC, plans to sell 1.26B new shares at an indicative range of 27 to 30 Hong Kong dollars (US$3.45 to US$3.84), and may include a rare "upsize" option that will enable the sale of up to 40% more shares.

Proceeds will help AB InBev reduce its debt burden of over $100B, accumulated following the purchase of rival SABMiller in late 2016.