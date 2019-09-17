Hillenbrand announces launch and pricing of $375M notes offering

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) has launched and priced its public offering of $375M of 4.50% senior notes due 2026.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 25.

Net proceeds from this offering as well as available cash borrowings under its Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, including the revolving credit facility, and other potential additional sources of funding, to finance the cash consideration portion of the proposed acquisition of Milacron Holdings Corp., to repay certain indebtedness of Milacron and to pay the related fees and expenses associated with the transaction.