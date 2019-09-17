EU tax order 'defies common sense' - Apple

The EU's order for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to pay €13B in back taxes to Ireland "defies reality and common sense," the tech giant said as it launched a legal challenge against the 2016 ruling.

The case is key to European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on sweetheart deals for multinationals.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri is leading a six-strong delegation to the General Court, Europe's second-highest, where a panel of five judges will hear arguments from both sides, as well as Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland and the EFTA Surveillance Authority, over two days.