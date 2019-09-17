Futures suggest slightly lower open

Traders are still in risk-off mode due to the surge in oil prices and associated geopolitical concerns, though U.S. stock index futures are pointing to an only modestly lower open, currently down 0.2% .

The FOMC will also start its two-day policy meeting this morning against the backdrop of fading hopes for an interest rate cut.

The Fed Funds Futures market on Monday was pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates; the probability was zero a month ago and just 5.4% a week ago, according to the CME.