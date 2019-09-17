Novartis' Cosentyx meets key endpoint in late-stage nr-axSpA study

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces positive results from an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, PREVENT, evaluating Cosentyx (secukinumab) in patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). The study met the week 16 primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of TNF-naive patients achieving ASAS40 (40% improvement in disease activity).

No new safety signals were observed.

The other primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving ASAS40 at week 52.

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.