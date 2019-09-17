Wells Fargo to test internal settlement service using distributed ledger

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) plans to test an internal settlement service, Wells Fargo Digital Cash, which will run on the bank's first distributed ledger technology platform.

Wells Fargo Digital Cash will allow Wells Fargo to complete internal book transfers of cross-border payments within its global network using digitized cash and for those international locations to exchange that digitized cash among themselves.

The bank has proven the concept of moving value between the U.S. and Canada. The pilot, planned for 2020, is expected to complete USD transfers initially, with a goal to expand to multicurrency transfers and the entire global Wells Fargo branch network.

“Wells Fargo Digital Cash has the potential to enable Wells Fargo to remove barriers to real-time financial interactions across multiple accounts in multiple marketplaces around the world,” said Lisa Frazier, head of the Innovation Group at Wells Fargo.