Alliance Data wins Sally Beauty private label credit program

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) will provide private label credit card services in the U.S. for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), the largest distributor of professional beauty supplies in the U.S.

The card will enhance Sally Beauty Rewards, the brand's existing multi-tender loyalty program with more than 15M members.

Under the agreement, Sally Beauty Holdings will benefit from Alliance Data's data assets, helping it better understand its customers' behaviors and preferences, attract new customers to the brand, and help to drive sales and loyalty.